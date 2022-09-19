ADVAN Cautions ARCON Over Ban on Foreign Models

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN), has disagreed with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, (ARCON) over the ban of foreign models in Nigerian advertising.

It also decried the manner in which the apex advertising regulatory body had handled Hayat Kimya and Mainsail Media Limited alleged indebtedness.

In statement signed by the Executive Council Advertisers Association of Nigeria, the advertisers sectoral group said that, “It is ADVAN‘s standpoint that the recent ban on foreign models, was not well thought out. It is a poorly researched and ineffective attempt at seeking a solution for sustainable growth in the advertising industry.

“Nigeria, as a country in the global economy, has an expatriate policy which allows for non-Nigerians to be gainfully and legally employed by Nigerian organisations, in adherence to the stipulations of the law.

“It is a widely known fact that Nigerian model, creatives, and voice-over artists are also beneficiaries of the friendly cross-border work/trade interactions that currently exist. This ban puts a distinct demography of Nigerians of employable age – especially youths who make up the large number of those in this space, at a significant disadvantage with their global counterparts.”

ADVAN said such a ban is not only harmful to Nigeria and Nigerians, but is also discriminatory, exclusionary. It does little to advance Nigeria’s commitment for instance, to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which Nigeria and Nigerian businesses stand to benefit from.

In its recommendation, ADVAN said, “In seeking development for the Nigerian advertising landscape, our recommendation will be for government to embrace comprehensive stakeholder interactions and inclusivity in their policy creation and implementation. This will provide clarity for reasons behind the decline of advertising budgets, and the most beneficial solutions in attracting increased spend. Regulation and regulators must be collaborative and inclusive, rather than confrontational in nature to help develop a given industry.”