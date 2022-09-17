Terawork Charts Path for Work Place Progress

Omolabake Fasogbon

Online freelance marketplace Terawork has addressed various challenges mitigating against productive workplace at the just concluded “BeyondWork” programme.

The “BeyondWork” initiative was launched in furtherance of the company’s mission to continually provide growth opportunities for professionals in Africa.

The event hosted some of Nigeria’s finest freelancers and intellectual professionals to address issues in the workplace and also featured health-conscious actions such as medical investigations, diagnosis, consultations, and a warm-up session with popular vocalist, Yinka Davies.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Femi Taiwo affirmed that beyond connecting workers to the next gig, the organisation was committed to creating safe and borderless community for workers.

He said, “We want to let them do the jobs they are passionate about and in good health, getting the right support and timely rewards and fulfillment for their sweats, and truly creating wealth. For our customers, it can’t just be about hiring and managing talents, but getting values for every dime spent on talent and truly growing their enterprises and our economy, regardless of the ‘japa’ syndrome.”

“The ‘BeyondWork’ initiative also aimed to help freelancers gain a broader view of the role of their health in their career and economic advancement. Our long-term goal is to take outsourcing to the next level by offering a robust platform that matches customers with the most suitable freelancers for their job offers.

Commenting further, Davies said, “BeyondWork is about finding a cause to believe in and truly live for after the routine grind we find ourselves in that has never given us satisfaction.”