Osinbajo Commiserates with Kano Senator over Son’s Death  

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commiserated with Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya over the death of his son, Sadiq Gaya.

Osinbajo visited Senator Gaya in his residence at Bompai Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Expressing sadness over the death of Sadiq, the Vice President said “this is a very, very sad visit. Sadiq was a young man. He was like a son to me. He has visited me a few times. He was a lawyer also like me. So, I had a very special relationship with him.

“I feel a very personal loss. I commiserate with and condole the distinguished Senator and all members of his family, the Government and the people of Kano State who have lost a very precious son in this young man.”

While praying for the family, Osinbajo said “we believe in God, he is the only one who can give and take life. No matter what the circumstances are, only God can decide how long a man would live.

“All will be well, I know that even with his own family – his wife and his children, all will be well with them. I want to express my sincere condolences to all of us that are here and to pray that the Almighty God will give the family peace and that we will not see this kind of thing again. We will not experience the death of young people in our midst again.”

On his part, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who had earlier received the Vice President at the airport, thanked him for the visit, noting that Kano is the VP’s second home where he visits often.

“This is not the first time that you have come, you have come several times. Thank you and God bless you.”

In his response, Senator Gaya, who introduced his family and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, thanked the Vice President for the visit, acknowledging that his late son and the Vice President were indeed very close.

Describing the departed as an amiable son, Gaya said the Vice President’s visit has uplifted and encouraged the entire family.

He was accompanied to the condolence by former Defence Minister, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (rtd); Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub; Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu; Kano State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, and Dr. Bashir Gwandu, among others.

The deceased, a legal practitioner, was a staff of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Sadiq died on Tuesday and survived by his wife and two children.

His father, Senator Kabiru Gaya is Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission.