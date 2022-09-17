Malami: Justice Ministry Ensures Nigeria’s Restoration to Path of Growth, Development

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (SGF), Abubakar Malami, has said that the judiciary has made an impact on all areas of Nigeria’s development.

Malami stated this in Kano yesterday at a three-day top management retreat of the Federal Ministry of Justice with the theme: ‘Enhancing Systems and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective Justice Sector Service Delivery’.

He said some examples deserved to be laid down about the practical demonstration of how the services in the Ministry of Justice impacted on all areas of national development.

“On the economic front, the Ministry of Justice has been able to save Nigeria’s economy from total collapse which would have been brought about if P&ID had succeeded in enforcing an arbitral award of over USD 10 billion,” he said.

The Attorney General of the Federation also said that the Ministry of Justice had played an important role worthy of note towards ensuring the restoration of Nigeria’s path of growth and development through the settlement of the multi-billion dollar adverse claims on the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

“Our asset recovery drive has secured the sum of US$322 million which enabled the federal government to embark on empowerment programmes that have taken over 100 million persons out of poverty as part of the national social investment programs,’’ he said.

On the security front, Malami said the Federal Ministry of Justice had provided support for addressing security challenges through the proscription of terrorist groups, to pave way for legitimate military onslaught and deployment of military hardware, prosecute and defend high-profile cases involving insurgent or separatist groups and terrorism financiers.

Earlier in his remarks, Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, thanked the Federal Ministry of Justice for choosing Kano as the venue for holding the prestigious three-day retreat of top management of the Ministry of Justice.

Gawuna also said that the judiciary’s contributions to the nation’s development are multi-faceted.

Legal luminaries, top government officials, and many from federal and state levels were in attendance at the opening ceremony of the three-day retreat.