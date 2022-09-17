Buhari Sympathises With Governor Akeredolu over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs. Grace Akeredolu.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, urged the Akeredolu family members to draw strength from the life lessons taught by Mama, the values of care and compassion she inculcated in them and the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed in life.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and urged the family to hold fast to their faith and trust in God to guide them through the difficult period.