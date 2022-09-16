Zulum Grants N100m to 1,000 Unemployed Youths

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has distributed a grant of N100 million as empowerment to 1,000 unemployed youths from different wards in Biu, one of the most populous local government area of the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the grant was meant to be used as start-up capital for micro and small businesses and to stimulate the economy of Biu.

Gusau, who said his boss made the distribution in a flag-off ceremony at Kadafur Cinema in Biu town last Wednesday, disclosed that Zulum arrived in Biu last Tuesday and was still on the visit to the local government area yesterday.

He said during the ongoing visit, Zulum inaugurated a mega-size Government Secondary School in Buratai village in Biu for 1,500 students, and also opened a higher Islamic school for 1,200 students and zonal monitoring and evaluation department.

The N100m grant to 1,000 unemployed youths was the fourth of Zulum’s activities in Biu.

The governor said the state government must sustain its fight to reduce unemployment and to fight poverty, citing that poverty played a crucial role in the emergence of Boko Haram.

He noted that his administration was doing everything humanly possible to assist vulnerable citizens across the state.

The governor urged the 1,000 beneficiaries of the N100million grant to make good use of the money for the betterment of their livelihoods.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Sports Development and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, said the 1,000 beneficiaries were selected from wards across Biu LGA.