Unilever Repositions Sunlight with New Packaging

Raheem Akingbolu

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria Plc, has unveiled a new, refreshed and exciting packaging for its range of products as a master brand.

The brand has also launched a new television commercial deeply rooted in its purpose – to support entrepreneurial Nigerian women in their desire to contribute more to their households and society.

At the unveiling of the master brand, which took place at Marriot Hotel, Lagos, the Category Manager, Homecare Oladapo Oshuntoye, explained that “the Sunlight Masterbrand is an initiative to unify all the brand’s product offerings under one umbrella in terms of packaging, marketing communication and brand purpose. This re-launch also signifies the brand’s commitment to continue to deliver best-in-class quality products that provide a better washing experience, offer burst after bursts of uplifting fragrance, and come in a range of sizes to cater to everyone’s washing needs.”

He noted that the brand has subsequently evolved with innovations, particularly with the launch of dishwashing liquid in 2014, the re-launch of Sunlight powder in 2016, the launch of Sunlight laundry bars in 2017, and most recently, the launch of multipurpose washing liquid in 2020. He further explained that one of the critical reasons for the re-launch is to give so much more to our consumers that have stayed with us through the years.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Home Care Unilever West Africa, Patrick Tognisso, said that the re-launch marks an essential milestone in the journey of the Sunlight brand, primarily as it consistently seeks ways to better its different offerings to consumers and society.

Also speaking, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Unilever West Africa, Mrs. Soromidayo George, noted that the re-launch would further Sunlight’s commitment to fulfilling its brand purpose by supporting entrepreneurial women in their desire to contribute more.