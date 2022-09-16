Police Rescue Boy Chained by Stepmother over Alleged Witchcraft





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Operatives of the Ekeki Police Divisional in Bayelsa State have rescued a nine-year-old boy, Godday Simon Aprebo, allegedly chained to a pole by his step mother over allegation of being a wizard.

The step mother and biological father have accused the boy of using voodoo against the family that lives in Agboli Street at Okutukutu area of Yenagoa Local Government area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the police arrested the 38 years old step mother, Peremoboere Botu, for allegedly putting the boy in chain.

The step mother said the boy has been using voodoo (witchcraft) to cause misfortune for his father and trying to kill him.

It was gathered that an advocacy groups, Starrz Safety Initiative led by its Executive Director, Mary Bekeowei Accrah, and FOMWAN, led by Hajia Maryam Abeki quickly drew the attention of the Bayelsa State Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) led by its Chairman, Dise Ogbise, over the boy’s suffering.

According to the victim, “My step mother and biological father chained me so that I will not run away, and that I am a wizard. They claim that I was the one that have been suffering my father and wants to kill him. They said I must confess.”

He claimed they have subjected him to series of punishments for him to confess to the alleged wizardry.

The accused biological father, identified as Simon Afrebo, who is said to be a prophet, is an indigene of Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, and has since absconded.

The state Chairman of GRIT, Dise Ogbise, who confirmed the development, described the incident as pathetic and another embarrassing case of domestic violence.

She said: “We are once again faced with another pathetic and embarrassing case of domestic violence. We will say it again and again that no perpetrator of violence against children will go unpunished and this current case will not be an exception.”

Ogbise called on the Bayelsa State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the issue and charge the culprits to court as soon as possible, adding: “We will also take steps to offer psycho-socio support to the child.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, and said a discreet investigation is ongoing.