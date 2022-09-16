Nigeria-Morocco, Others Sign Deal to Commence World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline

* Project will create wealth, says Kyari

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco (ONHYM), yesterday, penned a deal that kicked off the world’s longest offshore gas pipeline.



The contract, which also involved the commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), SMH of Tanzania, as well as Petrosen of Senegal, was expected to drive the execution of the 7,000-kilometre Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project to ramp up supply to Europe.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, speaking on the occasion in Morocco, said the pipeline project would create wealth and improve the standard of living of countries within the African continent.



Kyari said the gas pipeline project would also help in the mitigation of desertification, describing the event as a very important milestone in the project as it reaffirms the commitment of stakeholders to deliver.



The NNPCL boss explained that the company was well positioned to move forward with the project by leveraging on its experience and technical capabilities, ranging from gas production, processing, transmission and marketing as well as in executing major gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria.



From inception of the project to the current stage, Kyari said concerted efforts had been made by the government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco, which led to the achievements recorded. He expressed appreciation to King Mohammed VI of Morocco and President Muhammadu Buhari for entrusting NNPCL with what he described as the strategic project.

Kyari stated, “As you are aware, our countries stand to benefit immeasurably from the execution of the project, which extends beyond the supply of gas to energise the countries along the route.



“Some of the benefits include creation of wealth and improvement in standard of living, integration of the economies within the region, mitigation against desertification and other benefits that will accrue as a result of reduction in carbon emission.



“I am glad to say that NNPC is well positioned to progress the project by leveraging our experience and technical capabilities, ranging from gas production, processing, transmission and marketing as well as our vast experience in executing major gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria.



“On our part, NNPC Limited will facilitate the continuous supply of gas and provide other enablers, such as the required land for the first compressor station for the pipeline to be deployed in Nigeria, which is among the 13 stations earmarked along the pipeline route.

“On behalf of the federal government, I would like to thank you all as we continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our countries.”

The project was conceived during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016.



The NMGP is aimed at the monetisation of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the country, diversification of Nigeria’s gas export routes, and elimination of gas flaring.

It will also assist in supplying gas to Morocco, 13 ECOWAS countries, and Europe as well as help the integration of the economies of the sub-region and improve the standard of living of people within the sub-region.



It is also expected to make available reliable gas supply as well as provide avenue for other countries along the pipeline route to develop and export their gas.

The pipeline is a 48-inch X 5,300 km (offshore from Brass Island-Nigeria to Dakhla-Morocco) and 56 X 1,700 km (onshore from Dakhla-Morocco to Maghreb European (MEP) pipeline, with a total length of over 7,000 Km and about 13 compressor stations.

The pipeline will originate from Brass Island (Nigeria) and terminate north of Morocco, where it will be connected to the existing MEP that originates from Algeria, via Morocco to Spain.