CWG Celebrates 30 Years of Positioning Africa, Rolls Our Future Agenda

Emma Okonji

CWG Plc, the Pan-African systems solutions company, is celebrating 30 years of providing Information Technology (IT) services in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world, with strong promise to offer emerging technology solutions and services in the next phase of its operations.

Part of the assurances for the next phase of CWG operations, according to the company, is unveiling of its new subsidiary, known as Fifthlab that will offer unique IT services, while expanding its operations.

Addressing the media in Lagos on Wednesday about its 30 years journey in the technology space, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CWG, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, said: “As we reflect on our history, our victories, our losses and our learning as a knowledge-driven organisation, the experiences have produced the opportunity to refine our corporate strategies and values, eventually birthing our CWG 2.0 roadmap a well as the establishment of our training academy, and cementing learning as an integral part of our ethos and culture.”

In commemorating the milestone, CWG has launched a number of year-long activities, including Transform-a-School Initiative, Pitch for Transformation Challenge, Youth Bootcamp, Award and Gala Night and Thanksgiving Service, in addition to the unveiling of its new subsidiary, the Fifthlab, Adeyipo further said.

Giving details of CWG’s humble beginning, Adeyipo said it started with five staff in 1992, selling IT infrastructure and later upgraded into using technology to grow business and to solve individual and corporate challenges in the IT space. According to him, CWG currently supports millions of digital accounts in the financial sector, with presence in four African countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Cameroon), while offering technology services in 26 African countries.

The Chief Operating Officer at CWG, Mr. Afolabi Sobande, who spoke about the next phase of CWG’s operations, said CWG would continue to provide exceptional services to its customers and ensure that their technology needs are met and challenges addressed promptly, going forward, despite the economic challenges faced by businesses. “We are excited about the future and we are ready to address the challenges of the future, given the kind of activities we have rolled out for the next one year,” Sobande said.

Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of CWG, Mr. Austin Okere, noted that retail payment systems and financial services being digitised, are now top goals for economic growth. “With wider variety of financial services, it gives the chance to reach far more people at much lower costs and provide them with what they need to develop resilience and seize chances. Looking at the future, the organisation is in the process of creating her own IIPs in response to tackling some of the challenges that come with off-the-shelf solutions for the local markets. CWG is positioned to remain committed to serving customers, deepening its relationships with partners and all stakeholders,” Okere said.