Navy Seizes 627 Bags of Smuggled Rice, 57 Parcels of Cannabis

…One suspect nabbed

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Navy has arrested and seized 627 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice and 57 large parcels of cannabis in the Jegeme community along the Badagry Port-Novo Waterways.

The smuggled items and a suspect were handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Customs at the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen, the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Nigerian Navy Base Badagry, Captain James Otache confirmed that the NDLEA and the Customs have mounting aggressive patrols aimed at protecting the national economy from economic saboteurs and drug traffickers.

“Not resting on our oars, and having the fact that these individuals are not relenting in their nefarious activities, our men have continued to monitor the waterways, creeks and Badagry Coastline to keep these unpatriotic individuals at bay,” Otache added.

In the course of operations with one of its ships, NNS SOKOTO, two boats loaded with 627 bags of foreign parboiled rice and a suspect were apprehended.

The FOB Badagry also effected the arrest of 57 parcels of Cannabis Sativa at Jegeme community along the Badagry Port-Novo Waterway.

The commanding officer believes that these arrests would send a strong signal to both the local crime syndicate and their international collaborators that Nigeria is not a dumping ground for illegal goods.

He, however, assured the public that the Nigerian Navy is always ready to thwart any illegality through persistent and aggressive patrol to enforce national laws to engender our economic growth and national prosperity.

Otache emphasised their stand. “I want to assure Nigerians that in line with the strategic responsibilities and drawing from the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, we will maintain a posture of zero tolerance to smuggling, narcotics trafficking and other crimes.

The Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement, Seme Area Command, Mr Sunday Enogela, commended the Navy and the NDLEA for the teamwork.

He hinted: “We are doing our bid from our side and that is why we need this synergy from other sister agencies. If other sister agencies come on board against this crime, together they would be able to nip it in the bud.”

Enogela described the collaboration of the agencies as cordial. “The synergy between the sister agencies is very cordial and robust. I have to thank the Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry for his wonderful support. Even the Nigerian customs service is doing the same.”

On his part, the Chief Superintendent, Narcotic, NDLEA, Mr Abdul Maiyaki told newsmen that “We are doing our part to track down the cartels.

“As you can see there is no suspect. Our intelligence unit is being activated to follow up and see how we can arrest the perpetrators or the importers of this illicit substance”.