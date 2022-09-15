  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Breaking: Inflation Hits 20.52%

Breaking | 7 mins ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation rose to 20.52 per cent year on year in August compared to 17.01 per cent in the corresponding period in 2021,  the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

It said the 3.52 per cent rise indicated that the headline inflation rate increased in August 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year.

According to the CPI report for August 2022,  which was posted on the NBS website, food inflation stood at 23.12  per cent on a year-on-year basis in the period under review,  which was 2.82 per cent higher than the 20.30 per cent recorded in August 2021.

However, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile ag­ricultural produce stood at 17.20 per cent year on year in August,  up by 3.79 per cent when compared to 13.41 per cent recorded in August 2021.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.