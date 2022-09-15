Akwukwu-Igbo Oil Palm Plantation’s Testimonial 

With Akwukwu-Igbo Oil Palm Plantation, Precious Ugwuzor reports that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s testimonial comes to light four years after he planted the first seedlings to now that the joint partnership has seen to the successful planting of over 250,000 oil palm trees in over 1,400 hectares of land

Four years after he planted the first seedlings of the 3,000 acre palm oil plantation in Akwukwu-Igbo, Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his return two weeks ago could not hide but praise the positive product of the collaboration between government and the private sector.

The Managing Director of Northsworthy Farms and Allied Industries Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie on his part could also not but thank Governor Okowa for the support from government and the governor’s vision for the project.

The project which is a joint venture between Northsworthy Farms and Allied Industries Limited and the Delta State Government has seen to the successful planting of over 250,000 oil palm trees in over 1,400 hectares of land.

Besides the land and access road facilitated by the Okowa government is a N6 billion investment by the equity partners, Northsworthy and Allied Industries.

For an administration that is pushing forward human capital development through nurturing small scale business enterprises, the Delta Government’s interests in the Akwukwugbo plantation project is instructive of the direction of a forward looking administration. It also shows that the big players are not out of the government’s radar.

For starters, the oil plantation according to the management regularly has at least 300 persons employed engaged in the business at any point in time. The direct employment is a positive influence as it will no doubt increase the economic worth of many people who probably could have remained unemployed.

The value chain that the Akwukwugbo project would also bring to the state is also invaluable.

Reminiscing two weeks ago when he visited during an inspection of the project and against the background of his expectation when he inaugurated the project, Okowa said: “Four years ago, the management of Norsworthy Farms spoke to me when they were to commence and I thought it a worthy venture to have the state government stay supportive and in partnership with them to develop this oil palm plantation, now with a mill already being installed.

“Where we are now is quite interesting because we have had the opportunity to go round the one thousand four hundred hectares of land, all planted with oil palm seedlings that have grown so much; some are already producing.

“As a state government we believe in this worthy partnership because beyond the fact that it will help to grow the economy of this environment and also help the immediate communities that are around here, we are very mindful of the fact that it is going to generate a lot of employment for our people.

“I have been told that on the average, 300 persons are working on a daily basis in this place and I believe that when the mill comes on stream, we are going to have more persons engaged.”

Okowa further added that the partnership would create more opportunities for outgrowers, especially in the oil palm development value-chain and just as he urged Deltans to key into the opportunity provided by the partnership.

Four years ago when he inaugurated the project the governor had pledged to use the plantation project to show the positives that can come out of a collaboration between government and the private sector.

He had said: “I see this exercise as a good example of private sector participation in the economy. It is really ennobling when private sector organisations partner with government in the pursuit of sustainable development.”

“There are many avenues through which the private sector and non-governmental organisations can partner to bring sustainable development to the doorsteps of the people.

” I am convinced this is a major step forward in the development of viable business in the agricultural sector, which is a part of the key element of private sector participation in the development of our dear state,” the governor added.

“This farm which comprises 3, 000 hectare Oil Palm Plantation, a 10-ton per hour palm oil mill, a palm oil refinery and a palm kernel crushing plant, will no doubt, change the face of Oil palm industry not only in the state but, the country,” the governor stated.

It is noteworthy that four years after that, the project was not turned into an abandoned project as is the hallmark of many projects elsewhere.

The administration has on its part fulfilled its own contribution by not only making the acquisition of the land easy for the investors, but also gone ahead as Okowa promised to make the access road between Ugbolu and Akwukwu-Igbo accessible.

Given the historic role played by oil palm in Nigeria’s development in the past it is instructive that a government has arisen to reenact the feat accomplished by the country’s earlier administrators.

It is also significant for Delta State given the fact that crude oil revenue had in the past been a central part in its revenues.

With oil revenue continuing to dwindle it is worthwhile that the Okowa administration is laying the background for another stream of income that would oil the wheel of development.

Okowa who is the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP also has his job cut out as a prospective vice-president.

With the experience he has garnered in bringing such a massive project to near fruition, he has been positioned to also guide the rest of Nigeria in re-enacting such projects across the country and ensuring that the value chain will bring about speedy development of the area and boost job and wealth creation for the people.