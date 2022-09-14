PSC Workers Protest Hijack of Constitutional Powers by Police

•Pass vote of no confidence on ex-IGP, Musiliu Smith

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





Workers of the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday protested the alleged hijack of the commission’s constitutional powers by the Nigeria Police.

The workers, who carried placards with the inscriptions, “Police Service Commission not a rubber stamp”, “Smith the betrayer”, “No more ex-police boss as PSC chair”, passed a vote of no confidence on Chairman of PSC and former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, for what they termed working against the interest of the commission and the workers.

The workers’ union presented letters of protest to the National Assembly and Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF).

The Joint Union Congress of PSC had last week issued a notice of indefinite strike to the management of the commission over alleged breach of agreement.

The union noted that the industrial action would commence from Monday, August 29, 2022.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr. Adoyi Adoyi, said the protest followed disagreement between workers of the commission, Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on which body should be responsible for recruitment, promotion, and appointment of constables and officers.

He stated that the IGP and other police chiefs, in connivance with the chairman of the PSC, overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi said the IGP, allegedly, took it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

He stated, “We are embarking on an indefinite strike to show our discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the police chief.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.”