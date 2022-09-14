Ooni Lauds Cavista Nigeria’s Interventions in Healthcare

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently visited the Lagos offices of Cavista Nigeria and lauded its founder and chairman Niyi Olajide for his strides in creating advanced technology as a tool for development and job creation. The Ooni specifically praised Olajide for his intervention in the healthcare sector through Axxess, a global healthcare technology company.

“At a time when the best brains of our young people are relocating out of Nigeria due to a harsh economic climate, Olajide is in Nigeria utilizing his wealth of experience to create opportunities for job creation while ensuring consistent development of technology solutions in healthcare delivery across Africa,” the Ooni emphasized.

“Olajide is doing a lot, not only for himself but for the Nigerian youths he has engaged,” he continued. “Nigeria requires more than 65 per cent of its total young population to take the lead in instituting modern governance and leadership, as well as establishing the noblest economic outlooks capable of competing favourably with any nation in the world through their entrepreneurial spirit.”

Since Olajide created Axxess in 2007 as an IT consulting firm, it has created and pioneered innovative healthcare solutions using cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges in healthcare in North America and Africa. Today, Axxess is trusted by more than 9,000 organisations that serve more than three million patients worldwide.

“With investments in Cavista Nigeria, where more than 250 software engineers are currently employed, we provide cloud-based solutions that can be used anytime, anywhere, so people can receive the absolute best healthcare efficiently and in the privacy and comfort of wherever they call home,” Olajide said.

Olajide also disclosed that he kickstarted his entrepreneurial sojourn from his days at the University of Texas at Dallas, where the vision for Axxess was conceived.

Axxess has a diverse pool of employees representing more than 45 countries worldwide.