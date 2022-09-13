  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Sadiq Ruled out for Rest of the Season

Sport | 20 seconds ago

Real Sociedad announced yesterday that Sadiq Umar will miss the rest of the season after a scan showed he raptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Sadiq suffered a major injury in last weekend’s La Liga clash vs Getafe and that could sideline him for as long as eight months.

The 25-year-old striker joined Sociedad from UD Almeria on transfer deadline day and went ahead to score on his La Liga debut for them.

His transfer fee could rise to 26 Million Euros with various add-ons.

He was a direct replacement for Sweden star Alexander Ishak, who moved to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 

(Today’s Fixtures)

V’Plzen v Inter Milan

Liverpool v Ajax

Leverkusen v Atletico 

FC Porto v Club Brugge

B’Munich v Barcelona 

Sporting v Tottenham 

Marseille v E’Frankfurt

