‘Kebbi Boat Terminal Project to Attract Business from Burkina Faso, Mali’

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said it was constructing a boat terminal in Yauri waterways in Kebbi State to attract trading activities from Burkina Faso and Mali.

Speaking at the official foundation laying ceremony of the terminal and commissioning of two ferries performed by the Emir of Yauri, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, said the establishment of a modern boat terminal in Yauri is necessary because it is a very important gateway for Nigeria and its waterways will provide access through which people can be transported to countries like Mali and Burkina Faso for trading.

He said the proposed boats station and provision of ferry boats to Yauri waterways will facilitate trading activities between Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso through River Niger in the emirate.

“This will facilitate trade along our corridors and as well open up our channels and we can get maximum benefits from the waterways God has given to us as a people.

“Nigeria is a country that is blessed with a massive 10,000 kilometres waterways spreading across the country. What we need is to see to what extent we can exploit this opportunity.”

During his visit to the palace, the MD told the Emir of Yauri that the challenges posed by rocks and trees on the waterways in Yauri would be addressed soon as provisions have been made for that in the agency’s 2023 budget.

“We started in 2022 by carrying out survey to identify the spots where the rocks are so that we can blast them for efficient boats transportation in Yauri.” he said.

He commended Senator Ibn Na’Allah and the Emirate for the support given to NIWA on its activities in Yauri waterways corridor.

Earlier, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah told the Emir that his visit to the palace was to fulfill the promise he and the MD of NIWA made to him on the provision of ferry boats and establishment of boat terminal in Yauri to boost water transportation in the emirate.

He said: “Thank God, today, you are laying the foundation for the terminal. It will facilitate access to countries like Mali and Burkina Faso for trading activities within our corridors and we will exploit the economic potential for the nation’s benefits.”

In his response, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, said he was appreciative of President Buhari-led administration’s support to Yauri. He said projects such as HYPADEAC, TCN, tomato paste company, federal roads and Federal Technical College cited in his emirate are commendable, adding: “President Buhari and Senator Na’Allah have done well in Yauri.”