2023: Former Katsina SSG May Dump APC for PDP

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As the race to the 2023 general election gears up, there are

strong indications that a former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, may defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Inuwa, who contested at the recently concluded governorship

primaries of the APC but lost to Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, is an astute politician in the state that has lots of followers as APC members.

The erstwhile SSG had on the heels of the turnout of the primaries, accused the state APC leadership of working with other bigwigs in the party against his lifelong political ambition of succeeding Governor Aminu Bello Masari.



Inuwa had alleged that some APC bigwigs in the state believed that he could not be controlled by them, hence their support for their candidate (Radda) whom he described as clueless and subservient.



The last Saturday meeting between Inuwa, the state PDP

governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, and some stalwarts of the party, further confirmed his plans to dump the ruling APC for the PDP.

Lado, while addressing the former SGS and his supporters said:

“We are here to appeal to our elder brother (Inuwa), a political force who left the PDP for one reason or the other to come back and join our bid to rescue Katsina from its current challenges.



“We are appealing to him to forgive and forget whatever wrong our party has done to him in the past that made him leave the party. We are hoping that he will join forces with the PDP soon.”



But Inuwa, while responding, said he would consult his political

godfathers and supporters within and outside the state before deciding on his next political line of action in no distant time.

The immediate past Secretary to the state government, however, vowed to work only for a competent and qualified candidate that will rescue Katsina from the current security and economic challenges in 2023.



While lamenting the inability of the present APC government to

tackle the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the state, Inuwa said many residents of the state could no longer afford three-square meal.