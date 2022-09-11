BOWFT: Nasarawa FC Decimates Braveheart 10-1 to Reach Q’final 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Nasarawa Amazon Football Club, yesterday, defeated Braveheart Ladies of Edo State in an 11-goal thriller to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

Nasarawa Amazon secured the maximum six points from their two games played so far in the competition after defeating Braveheart Ladies 10-1, at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

The team won their first game on Thursday against FC Robo Queens 2-0.

In the other game yesterday, Royal Queens Football Club defeated RoyalToms International 2-0 to go through to the quarter final of the 2nd edition of the tournament. Edo Queens top Group B with 6 points.

The goals for Nasarawa Amazons came early in the match as Ayatsca Hembafan scored a brace in the 2nd and 37th minutes of the game, while Okoronkwo Amarachi registered her name in the score sheet in the 28th and 45 minutes of the game.

Those that added their names in the score sheet for Nassarawa Amazon in the one-sided game include Patricia Innocent in the 5th minute; Owoeye Timitope, 19th minute, and Kessiana Ojiyouwi, who pulled in her goal in the 30th minute.

The consolation goal for Braveheart came through a penalty kick towards end of the first half to make the scoreline six goals to one in favour of Nassarawa Amazon Football Club.

Four additional goals were scored by Nassarawa Amazon in the second half, bringing the total score line to 10 – 1.

With an early goal lead from Ola Olaronke, Royal Queens dominated the game until the 83rd minute when Isaac Alexandra netted a penalty kick to cement the win for Royal Queens.

The Warri-based Royal Queens FC lost their first match against Edo Queens by a lone goal, while RoyalToms International from Lagos, who had been ousted from the tournament lost to Edo Queens by 9 goals to nil.

Heartland Football Club walkover won Osun Babes after they failed to turn up.