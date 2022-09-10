Tinubu Hails Kemi Badenoch’s Appointment

All Progressives Congress Presidential standard bearer, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Kemi Badenoch on her appointment by Prime Minister Liz Truss as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu described the appointment as cheering news “that yet again underscores the globally -acknowledged fact of the endless potential of every Nigerian when afforded opportunities to thrive.”

In a statement by his Media Office yesterday in Abuja, the APC presidential candidate said “Badenoch’s meteoric rise to party leadership contender and, now, senior cabinet member attests to her resilience and talent.

“The elevation, after a rousing leadership campaign during which she showcased her eloquence and other personal qualities, is very well deserved.

“I have no doubt that she will prove her mettle in the new role, and continue to serve as a glowing example of what this country stands to benefit if we continue our commitment to building and leveraging young talent.

“I congratulate Badenoch and her family and wish her the very best as she sets about implementing the trade policies of the new UK leadership.”