Residents Gain from Gov Abiodun’s Bottom-Up Approach Projects

For residents of many communities in Ogun State, road projects of the Dapo Abiodun administration in their areas have been very impactful, beneficial and without pains, writes James Sowole

Project conception and execution is a very crucial decision in act of governance at all levels. In a democratic dispensation, projects are expected to be initiated and executed according to the needs of the populace in the spirit of distribution of democratic dividends. However, in developing countries like Nigeria, some projects are executed without proper planning and consideration for their functionality for the people, that they are meant to serve

These lapses are responsible for various abandoned and uncompleted projects and some of which can best be described as ‘white elephant’ projects at the expense of moderate and functional ones in various states in Nigeria. Though, there is nothing wrong being futuristic in projects planning and execution, but should not be at the expense of moderate ones needed immediately by the populace. It has been observed that some cases arose, because the people, were not carried along in the planning and execution of the projects.

Though, past administrations in Ogun State introduced futuristic projects, particularly, road and bridges, to the people, most of these projects are unrealistic, unnecessary, considering their location and state of the economy.

The Adekunle Mokuolu-led Committee set up by the Ogun State Government when Governor Dapo Abiodun, came on board, had reported that the State as at 2020 needs over N218 billion to execute road projects inherited from the administrations of Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunnle Amosun.

However, a review of some of these projects, showed that many of them should not have been embarked upon at that time, when a more pressing ones, were left undone in the face of economic reality.

Since Governor Dapo Abiodun came on board in Ogun State, many road projects were planned, some completed while some are at various stages of completion in various parts of the Gateway State.

Comparatively, some of these projects, particularly road projects, were modest in size, but are very impactful and gainful to communities, where they were located.

Two of such projects are the Fajol-Alogi-Osara Junction -Gbonagun -Odoeran Road and the Kemta- Ilugun- Somorin Obantoko Road, both of which traversed two local governments Abeokuta South and Odeda in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

While the Fajol-Alogi-Osara Junction- Gbonagun-Odoeran-Road, had been completed and already being used with very positive impact on residents, the Kemta- Ilugun–Somorin Obantoko Road, is at over 85 per cent completion stage.

For residents and property owners that were connected to these two road projects, it was a dream come true as value of their properties had appreciated in multiple folds. The roads have led to springing up of many commercial and residential buildings as they can now boasts of many shopping complexes and even hotels.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Chairman of one of the Community Development Associations (CDA), that were linked by Fajol-Odoeran Road, Chief Adewunmi Adegboyega, described the road as very impactful and a great dividend of democracy in the real sense of it.

He said, “This road has raised development in this axis from Fajol to Odoeran. Before the construction, many property owners had stopped driving their cars and became regular customers of commercial motorcycle riders popularly, called okada, with attendant problems. While some completely stopped driving their vehicles due to high cost of maintenance caused by very bad road then, some drive their cars, only on occasional days like Sundays when going to churches.

“The road has also led to increase in rent as a two-bedroom flat, which hitherto goes for as low as N120,000 per annum now goes for N250,000 per annum.

“For landed property, those who invested in land in this axis and are now selling it cautiously, are now smiling to banks. A plot of land that was sold for N400,000 before this road was constructed, now goes for N2 million and even depending on their closeness to the main road. Some go for as much as N6 million.

“One unique feature of this road is that it was constructed without inflicting or better still very minimum pains on some residents and house owners. During its construction, properties were not demolished, except where extremely necessary and very rear cases, owners of such structures, knew they must give way for the construction,” Adegboyega said.

Like it happened to residents and property owners connected to Fajol-Odoeran Road, Mr Dele Ologede, a resident of Ilugun- Kemta, the 6.9km Kemta-Ilugun-Somorin Obantoko Road, said the impact of the road is unquantifiable.

Apart from the gains and benefits that this road had brought to property owners that were connected by it, the road now save commuters, a lot of manhour lost to traffic issues that they hitherto, experienced on the ever busy Oshiele- Obantoko- Asero-Adatan Road.

The road that is already in use even at its level of completion, is now serving as a major bypass for motorists going to Idiaba, Oke-Mosan, Ijaye, Sapon and other areas of Abeokuta metropolis from Oshiele, Camp and Obantoko on Abeokuta-Ibadan Road.

Another aspect of the road, that excite residents and stakeholders is the fact that the length of the road got extended to Somorin Obantoko, because according to a chairman of a CDA, who do not want his name mentioned, “Governor Dapo Abiodun, has listening hears.”

He said, “The road was initially conceived to stop at Ilugun-. When we heard of this, my CDA wrote to the governor on the need to extend it to Somorin Obantoko and that was what made the project meaningful. If not because the governor, is a listening person, the impact of the road, would not be as much as we are experiencing. We appreciate Governor Abiodun for being a listening person.

“I am also happy that the road, was constructed without causing major harm to property owners of the road. If not my house would have been demolished in the name of construction, that may not come to pass. We have seen these before and the owners of such structure are now lamenting and the most painful aspect, was that the projects are abandoned.”