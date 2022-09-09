The Queen is Dead!

*Aged 96, Buhari, world leaders pay tributes to Queen of all seasons

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Yinka Olatunbosun in Lagos

United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952.



A statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the monarch’s death, noted that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, near Aberdeen after doctors placed her under medical supervision.



In a statement by His Majesty, The King of England, the loss is described as “a moment of the greatest sadness’’ for the royal family. The Queen was said to have died peacefully at the Balmoral.



However, the news has triggered reactions from world leaders, who have expressed their grief at the loss of the Queen, who reigned through the world wars and witnessed the exit of United Kingdom from the European Union.



Crowds awaiting updates on the Queen’s condition, at Buckingham Palace, London, however, began crying when they heard of her death, the moment the Union flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast at 18:30.



Leading the pack of world leaders who paid tribute to the Queen, President Muhammadu Buhari, said he received with immense sadness, news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.



The President, according to a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said, “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 per cent of our population.



“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.



“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.”



Buhari welcomed His Majesty, King Charles’ ascension to the throne in line with tradition and prayed reign would witness the continuing robust and sisterly relations between our two nations.



Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, expressed sadness over the demise of the monarch in a tweet.

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.



“As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”



United States President, Joe Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden, paid homage to the revered monarch and her role in the pursuit of global peace while strengthening ties with the United States.



“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” the Bidens remarked.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many, who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.



“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection—whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service.”



Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, reminisced on the memories of the monarch in an emotional tribute.

“I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”



He described her as the stalwart of our times, who provided “inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life.’’

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also offered his words of condolences to the British Empire, the Royal family and the Commonwealth in a tweet.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukraine people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”



The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, described Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch, who “embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen, who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”



Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, wrote: “I have received with great sadness, the news of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. She will be greatly missed in the United Kingdom, where she was a beloved and longest reigning Head of State and throughout the Commonwealth, where she was a greatly respected and much admired Head of the association.



“Her Majesty was a most remarkable and wise Head, whose standing and influence enabled the Commonwealth association to survive its existential crises. She was also a symbol of dignity and continuity diverse Commonwealth of now 56 member nations.

“The memories of the interactions of my wife and myself with Her Majesty during my ten years as Commonwealth Secretary-General will remain with us as long as we live.”



Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said the passing of Queen Elizabeth II came to everyone around the globe with a rude shock.

In a statement he signed, Atiku said, “Her passing is an end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth. The world has known only one Queen and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign and, for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the royal family. May the soul of the Queen Rest in Peace,” Atiku said.

His counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said, “With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarch and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.



“Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly, in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.



“As the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne, her patriotic role birthed and sustained warm and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.



“Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace.”