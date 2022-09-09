Senegal Meets AFRAA Ahead of Hosting Regional Aviation Body in December

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Tourism and Air Transport of the Republic of Senegal, Alioune Sarr, has met African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Secretary General – Mr. Abderahmane Berthé and Air Senegal CEO – Mr. Alioune Badara Fall, ahead of the country’s hosting of the 54th Annual General Assembly (AGA) and Summit in December 2022.

The 54th AFRAA AGA will be held under the high patronage of the Head of State of the Republic of Senegal from 11-13 December 2022 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) at the kind invitation of Air Senegal.

During the visit, Mr. Berthé, Alioune Sarr and Mr. Fall deliberated on the state of the airline industry in the country, priorities and plans for the development of the sector, initiatives by AFRAA to address the sustainability of air transport in Africa and the milestones for the staging of the AFRAA AGA.

Addressing a press conference held in Dakar during the visit, Mr. Berthé stated: “AFRAA is pleased to convene top leaders of the air transport industry from across the globe for the Assembly in physical format in Senegal. Deliberations at this year’s Assembly AGA will focus on the theme: “Acing the Roadmap to Sustainable African Aviation”.This will better prepare stakeholders to continue to rebuild Africa’s aviation to make the travel ecosystem more resilient and viable. The Assembly is therefore a critical forum for us to create the much-needed enabling environment for air transport business to thrive and contribute to the continent’s development.

In addition to providing an excellent platform for brand visibility through sponsorship, the General Assembly and Summit of AFRAA will present exhibition opportunities for aviation companies to showcase their services, equipment, components, supplies, and IT solutions.