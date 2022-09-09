LG Autonomy: Other Govs Should Emulate Oyetola, Says NULGE 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, has commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, for passing the Local Government Autonomy Bill into law.

According to the union, Nigeria’s hydra-headed challenges of kidnapping, killings, unemployment, hunger, insurgency and drug abuse being perpetrated by some youths would be tackled with functional and responsive local government system.

These were made known by the NULGE President, Dr. Ogungbangbe Nathaniel Kehinde, at the executive meeting held yesterday, at Olowogboyega NULGE Secretariat, Oke Ijetu, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo.

Kehinde posited that local governments all over the world were regarded as development centres, regretting that the springboards had been destroyed by state governors due to selfishness and personal aggrandisement.

He commended Oyetola and the members of Osun State House of Assembly for listening to the yearnings and groaning of the people of the state by passing the Local Government Autonomy Bill into law.

He, however, admonished other state governors who are yet to sign the bill to do so in the interest of the masses.

He said: “Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, only 10 have passed the Local Government Autonomy Bill into law. These states are Abia, Kogi, Katsina, Ogun, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Anambra, Osun and Enugu.

“A special thank you goes to the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Timothy Owoeye and all the members of Osun State House of Assembly for listening to the yearnings and groaning of the masses.

However, the sec-in-session condemned Lagos and Ekiti State Governments for not supporting the local government autonomy saying that their refusal to pass same into law is an act that is anti-development.

“We are also using this opportunity to admonish other state governments/House of Assembly members who are yet to pass this bill to do so in the interest of the masses, because it is when this is done that level of rural poverty and rural unemployment will be reduced; the problem of insecurity can be tackled at grass-root level; vis-à-vis kidnapping, banditry and robbery can be tackled at the grass-root level; incomes of the rural people can be improved.

“The NULGE is also against any political party that is against local government autonomy. We will vote them out of power because your refusal to sign this bill into law means you are against the masses.

“NULGE will canvass against any political party or individual holding any political office. NULGE will work against you. We will ensure that the masses do not vote in your favour. It is crystal clear that the states antagonising local government autonomy are against the well-being of the masses.”