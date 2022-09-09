  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

BOWFT: FC Robo Rout Braveheart Ladies in Nine-goal Thriller

*Confluence Queens edge Naija Ratel with lone goal

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The second edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) started off on a thrilling note on Thursday, as FC Robo routed Braveheart Ladies in a nine-goal harvest in favour of the Lagos side.

The nine-goal haul is shared between three FC Robo players, with Lawal Taiwo netting five goals. Ijamiluyi Shade scored a hat-trick and Oladiti Rukayat found the back of the net once.

The game was played at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, in Ugbowo, Benin City.

Oladiti Rukayat opened the campaign with a goal in the fifth minute, disrupting the Edo-based Braveheart Ladies.  

In the second fixture of the day played at Western Boys High School, Confluence Queens defeated Naija Ratel, through a goal in the 20th minute by Chiamaka Osigue.

The tournament, which is Nigeria’s only pre-season women football championship, is a brainchild of the wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki. The tournament themed, ‘Say No to Drugs,’ is aimed at raising awareness on the adverse effects of drug abuse among youths.

