  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Anambra Community Decries Use of Hard Drugs by Youths

Nigeria | 2 days ago


David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Members of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have bemoaned the rise in the use of hard drugs by youths, saying it responsible for various crimes in the area.

The community, therefore, abolished the sale of hard drugs, while giving its dealers 14 days to relocate out of the community.

The President-General of the community, Mr. Chidiebele Obika, who briefed journalists after a meeting of Nteje Development Union (NDU), an umbrella organisation for members of the community, said there has been a rise in sundry crimes caused by the use of hard drugs.

According to him, “NDU has looked into the rise in petty crimes in the community and concluded that it is fuelled by sales and use of hard drugs in Nteje.

“Crimes like stealing, armed robbery, rape among others are caused by the use of hard drugs by our youths. You will agree with us that the petty thief of today can graduate into a hardened criminal tomorrow.

“That is why we have decided that from today onwards, any person in this community who sells cocaine or methamphetamine, which is popularly called mkpurumiri, has 14 days to leave the community.”

Obika said on the expiration of the two weeks grace, the community’s taskforce will comb the villages and fish out any one who sells hard drugs and serve him appropriate sanction.

Some members of the community, who spoke during the meeting, decried the rise in cases of rape, attributing it to use of hard drug by most youths.

Obika added that: “You know that many productive youths tend to become useless because of the consumption of hard drugs, even those who should either be in school or in business simply abandon them once they become hooked on drug.

“We want to begin early to salvage our youths. That is why we are saying that the sales of hard drug in Nteje land have been abolished from today. Dealers have two weeks to relocate out of the community or face trouble.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.