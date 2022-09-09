Anambra Community Decries Use of Hard Drugs by Youths





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Members of Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have bemoaned the rise in the use of hard drugs by youths, saying it responsible for various crimes in the area.

The community, therefore, abolished the sale of hard drugs, while giving its dealers 14 days to relocate out of the community.

The President-General of the community, Mr. Chidiebele Obika, who briefed journalists after a meeting of Nteje Development Union (NDU), an umbrella organisation for members of the community, said there has been a rise in sundry crimes caused by the use of hard drugs.

According to him, “NDU has looked into the rise in petty crimes in the community and concluded that it is fuelled by sales and use of hard drugs in Nteje.

“Crimes like stealing, armed robbery, rape among others are caused by the use of hard drugs by our youths. You will agree with us that the petty thief of today can graduate into a hardened criminal tomorrow.

“That is why we have decided that from today onwards, any person in this community who sells cocaine or methamphetamine, which is popularly called mkpurumiri, has 14 days to leave the community.”

Obika said on the expiration of the two weeks grace, the community’s taskforce will comb the villages and fish out any one who sells hard drugs and serve him appropriate sanction.

Some members of the community, who spoke during the meeting, decried the rise in cases of rape, attributing it to use of hard drug by most youths.

Obika added that: “You know that many productive youths tend to become useless because of the consumption of hard drugs, even those who should either be in school or in business simply abandon them once they become hooked on drug.

“We want to begin early to salvage our youths. That is why we are saying that the sales of hard drug in Nteje land have been abolished from today. Dealers have two weeks to relocate out of the community or face trouble.”