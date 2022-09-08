Awolowo Dosumu Denies Speaking on Tinubu/Shettima Ticket

The Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement yesterday, the fake news being circulated online by some news platforms and on social media falsely quoted her as warning Nigerians of a plot to get rid of Tinubu in favour of Shettima if they win the 2023 presidential election.

Dosumu described the report as false, mischievous and wicked, stating that she had not spoken with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates thereof.

“I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so.

“I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria,” she said.

Dosumu urged Nigerians and the entire world to assist the country, in every way they can, as we navigate through these trying times and to ignore all confusionists and purveyors of patent falsehood.