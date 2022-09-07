Party Crisis: 17 PDP Guber Candidates in Closed-door Meeting with Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 17 states had a closed-door meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. THISDAY gathered that the candidates had the meeting with Governor Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was also learned that the visit by the candidates from Jigawa, Kastina, Sokoto, Kaduna and 13 others was in connection with the crisis rocking the party at the national level.

Also, it was gathered that the visit was intended to resolve the differences between Governor Wike and the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as well as other aggrieved PDP leaders.

A source told THISDAY that the governorship candidates arrived Port Harcourt at about 8pm Tuesday evening and proceeded to the venue of the meeting.

As at the time of filing this report, the candidates were yet to reveal the outcome of the meeting.