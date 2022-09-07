Obi Efeizomor Marks 63 Years on Owa Throne

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The traditional ruler of Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Emmanuel Oyinke Efeizomor II, yesterday, September 6, 2022, marked his 63rd year on the throne.

Efeizomor II, who is the immediate past chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, was crowned king on the 6th day of September, 1959 as the 17th Obi of Owa kingdom.

The royal father, whose passion for education, youth and socio-economic development is legendary, clocked 84 years on March 10, this year.

Born into the Odogwu dynasty, the founder and first king of Owa Kingdom, Obi Efeizomor II,is reputed for his uncommon servant-leader disposition.

His quest for education saw him studying in Sapele, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Britain and the United States of America (USA).

Armed with sound education, exposure and experience, he had a vision and mission to transform Owa into a modern and enviable kingdom, and proceeded to institute a formidable administrative structure that has steered the Owa kingdom in admirable direction that has earned the respect of people and kingdoms far and wide.

He revived, mobilised and supported several community organisations of Ndiowa, including the Owa Patriotic Union, Owa Development Committee, Owa Youths Association and Boji-Boji Owa Community Development Committee.

The respected traditional ruler, who has authored several books, gave active support to the establishment of Calvary Polytechnic, Owa-Oyibu and is currently a visitor to the polytechnic.

Meanwhile, activities marking the 63rd anniversary of the coronation are scheduled to begin this weekend and climax on Monday, coinciding with the kingdom’s annual new yam festival.