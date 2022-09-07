EFCC Arrests 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), said yesterday that operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the commission have arrested 40 suspected internet fraudsters in some parts of Lagos State.

They were arrested at Awoyaya and Oral Estate areas of Lekki, Lagos State on August 29, and September 1, 2022, following credible intelligence received by the anti-graft agency about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud, identity theft and obtaining money under false pretence.

A statement by the commission listed the suspects to include:

Doroye Olumide Joseph; Ajayi Oluwaseyi Emmanuel; Olalekan Olaniyi Akonji; Oluwadare Samuel Olawale; Oloyede Olakunle; Okon Ayomide Cornelius; Omokaro Ailele Jeffery; Oyedokun Opeyemi Abdulrazaq; Olowofela Temidayo; Mosess Ossai; Dada Samuel Abiodun; Francis Victor Oluwatobi; Ayobami Akanji; Osun Gbenga; Ajayi Femi; Adewara Oluwadamilola; Anthony Okun; Olusegun Ibukunoluwa; Boluwatife Adewale; Jerry Agoh; Oluseye Ayomipo; Anthony Adedolapo Dada; John Adamso Tobi; Asagba James Oluwaseun, and Ideh Rukeme Oghenetega.

Others are: Peter Nwaneri; Egbe David Morgan; Abu Mathew; Anjola Emmanuel; Olashile Gabriel; Omobolaji Solomon; Allen Ayoola; Odenike Sodiq; Oluwasina Temitope; Kareem Hassan; Fagbemiro Ayomide, Olaegbe Hammed, Ejede Victor, Allen Abimbola and Confidence Atipko.

It said at the point of arrest, laptop computers, mobile devices containing false documents as well as luxury cars were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.