No Food for the Lazy in PDP, Melaye Mocks Fani-Kayode

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday, took a swipe at former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no food for lazy politicians, who cannot apply logic to push forward their narratives.

Melaye’s comments followed Fani-Kayode’s insinuation of corruption in the election of Senator Iyorcha Ayu as PDP national chairman. The insinuation had based a tweet by Melaye in which he claimed that money was used to mobilise for the election of Ayu a few months ago.

However, Melaye asked Fani-Kayode who bankrolled his own statement, as he was known not to issue free statements.

Fani-Kayode had used Melaye’s tweet as a basis to imply that the election of Ayu was steeped in corruption and crime.

But Melaye quickly said, in reaction to Fani-Kayode, “All the PDP governors spent money at our party’s convention to get Ayu elected as National Chairman.

“My attention has just been called to a statement issued by Femi Fani-Kayode, which, as usual, was an incoherent gibberish produced from his temporary relief from insanity.

“How can one explain his momentary consciousness to react to an interview long granted, if not that his world of reality is not in sync with the world of sound minds. His comment was at best a mixture of prevarication, lack of comprehension, and a voyage in meddlesomeness and idleness.

“Truly, an idle hand and heart, like that of FFK, is the devil’s residence. Ordinarily, his rambling would have been ignored, but in this age of unrestricted access to the media, even by unwholesome minds, care must be taken to put issues in the right context and perspective.

“The roller-coaster FFK is merely seeking to receive attention, having employed all forms of ingratiation to be recruited by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, but failed.

“To be sure, he contacted Timi Frank to help lobby for a job in the campaign directorate, but where is the record to help his desire? As a serial hustler around food dispensers, FFK’s misadventure into the issue of the leadership of the PDP is nothing but a subtle campaign to be noticed and rewarded by prospective paymasters.

“Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry how FFK bootlicked and cajoled Yahaya Bello during his presidential experiment, but later jumped to the presidential train of Senator Ahmed Lawan in the throes of the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress in an unabashed and unconscionable manner.

“Now that campaign structures have been formed by parties and he’s sidelined, having lost face everywhere, he has found the PDP as the access card to his next meal. The reality is that Professor Iyorchia Ayu, a man of repute and impeccable political profile, was supported by governors and members of the party. It is not rocket science that though Professor Ayu emerged by consensus, a convention was held and delegates were mobilised to Abuja.”