ASUU: FG Constitutes Committee to Review Recommendations of Briggs’ Renegotiation Committee

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has constituted another committee to look into the recommendations of the Prof. Nimi Briggs’ committee in charge of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the government and the university-based staff unions. The unions include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (NASU), among others.

The 14-man committee comprise some pro-chancellors, vice-chancellors and other stakeholders. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who briefed journalists after the meeting, noted that the committee would be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Adamu on Tuesday inaugurated the 14-man committee to look into the recommendations concerning the resolution of the lingering ASUU strike. According to Goong, the members of the committee include Prof. Olu Obafemi, Prof. Nimi Briggs, Udo Udoma, Bashir Dalhatu, Prof. Kayode Adebowale,(University of Ibadan) Prof. Kabir Bala (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria), Prof. Lilian Salami (University of Benin), Prof. Charles Igwe (University of Nigeria Nsukka), Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; representatives of the Academy of Letters, Science, Medicine and Social Sciences.

