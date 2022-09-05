  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

Ruto’s Victory: Frank Urges Nigeria’s Judiciary to Learn from Kenya’s S’Court

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has hailed the Kenyan Supreme Court for upholding the election of Williams Ruto as the president-elect of the country.

Frank, in a statement issued Monday in Abuja, said the Kenyan judiciary deserved accolades for demonstrating courage, firmness, fairness and transparency in its ruling on the petition that challenged the victory of Ruto, which was filed by opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

He, however, called on the nation’s judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and indeed Africa to learn from the Kenyan judiciary by ensuring justice at all times without minding the whims and caprices of the establishment or ruling political parties.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, said: “The Kenyan judiciary has become a shining example of true justice devoid of manipulation and intimidation on the African continent.

“This is the same Supreme Court that nullified the election of a sitting president and ordered a by-election following observed irregularities.

“This track record of impartiality is rare in Nigeria and indeed, the African continent where the judiciary is often muzzled and manipulated to rule in favour of the establishment or ruling political parties. 

“The courage and sterling qualities of the Kenyan Supreme Court in ruling in favour of Ruto, irrespective of the groundswell of opposition against his election as president-elect by his political rival, Raila Odinga, and the Kenyan establishment, is worthy of emulation.”

He called on Ruto to form a government of national unity in the interest of peace and development of Kenya as a country and Africa as a continent. 

