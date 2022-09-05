Ogun: Gateway Cargo Airport’ll be Viable

*Donates 300KVA transformers to Isara, Oba communities

*Signs contract for road construction in Abeokuta North LG

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State government has reiterated that its ongoing Gateway Cargo Airport under construction would be viable when completed.

The new cargo airport is scheduled to launch its first flight by December this year, but fears have been expressed in the aviation sector about the viability of new airports springing up in many states across the country.



This is more so when many older airports belonging to both the federal and state governments are lying idle with little flights.

But the state government said the new cargo airport, apart from being a project with great future prospect, was also going to be viable because of its location and the many facilities planned around it as an aerotropolis.



The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, who spoke on the project at the weekend, said its viability was not in doubt as the entire surroundings would be a hub for activities in all spheres.

The airport is almost 80 per cent completed. A deal has been reached with African Development Bank (AfDB) to site an agro testing firm at Sagamu to service the airport.



Akinsanya noted that the testing facility would ensure exportation of more agricultural products from Nigeria, adding that for now, because of lack of certification, some of these products cannot be exported to other countries.



Meanwhile, determined to make life more abundant for the people in Ogun State, the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has donated 300KVA (33) to Isara and Oba towns in Remo North and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state.



Speaking at the handing over of the power transformer in Isara, the chairman of Remo North LG, Adedapo Odunsi, thanked the state governor for taking the community out of darkness which it had experienced for three years.



According to him, businesses in the area had suffered, adding that the residents of the town had to go extra mile to purchase fuel on a daily basis to sustain their businesses.



In his remarks, the Government Liaison Officer, Remo North LG, Abiola Ogundeko, noted that the lives, health, businesses and security of lives and properties of the community at large had been affected negatively due to the incessant power failure in the area.

In Oba community, residents were excited by the donation of the transformer.

According to them, the community had been thrown into the electricity blackout for almost a year due to the issue of a damaged transformer.

Earlier in his remarks, the Olu of Oba/Eerin, Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Adegun Sanyaolu, expressed joy, saying the governor did not only donate the transformer, he also deemed it fit to install it at no extra cost.

Also, Abiodun has disclosed that he has signed the contract for the reconstruction of major roads in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State.

Abiodun who made this known on Friday while speaking at the Abeokuta North local Government unified wards meeting of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) held at Oba Adeleye Park, Totoro, Abeokuta, said the contract was signed on last Monday, after he embarked on on-the-spot-assessment of the roads last weekend.

He also promised to continue prioritising the infrastructural development of the state to ensure that no part is left out.

The governor explained that his visit to Ilugun, Iberekodo, Saje, Elega areas in the local government was to show how important the roads were to the commercial activities of Abeokuta and the state at large.