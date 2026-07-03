Lagos Dismisses Misleading HIV Report, Assures Citizens of Govt Commitment to Strengthening HIV Response

• Agency clarifies widely reported figures as 2018 diagnosed cases, not new infections

Segun James





The Lagos State Government has assured the public that it remains firmly committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of every resident, particularly in ensuring that every resident has access to quality HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care services.

The government further dismissed what it described as misleading reports in some media about the number of infections in Lagos.

The assurance and clarification were given by the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, during a press conference on Thursday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Dr. Animashaun stated unequivocally that Lagos State’s HIV response remains strong, proactive, evidence-based, and firmly on course.

While providing factual clarification regarding recent media reports suggesting that Lagos State recorded the highest number of new HIV infections in Nigeria in 2025, disclosed that the report, which is actually a 2018 survey, does not literally translate to Lagos State recording 10,430 new HIV infections in 2025.

She said the number that has been widely circulated refers to newly diagnosed HIV-positive cases, not necessarily new HIV infections that occurred within the year.

She said while recent media reports have generated understandable public concern, the available programme data does not support panic but underscores the strength of Lagos State’s surveillance system, expanded access to HIV services, and sustained progress towards epidemic control.

Giving detailed clarification on the report, Dr. Animashaun said, “A newly diagnosed HIV-positive case simply means an individual was confirmed HIV-positive during the reporting period.

“These include persons who may have acquired HIV several years earlier but were only recently tested. The figure may also include people who travelled to Lagos for testing or treatment, referrals from other states, and individuals identified because the state expanded access to HIV testing services.

“On the other hand, new HIV infections refer to individuals who acquired HIV within a defined period. and are estimated using established epidemiological surveillance methods and scientific modelling. These are two different indicators and should not be interpreted interchangeably.

“This distinction is critical because inaccurate interpretation of public health data can generate unnecessary fear, increase stigma and discrimination, discourage HIV testing, and ultimately undermine public health interventions. To ensure complete transparency, Lagos State is engaging relevant stakeholders to understand the methodology, indicator definitions, and reporting assumptions underlying the published figures. This will ensure accurate interpretation and responsible public communication.

“It is equally important to place Lagos State within its proper context. As Nigeria’s most populous state, commercial centre, and one of the country’s largest healthcare referral hubs, Lagos naturally records some of the highest volumes of HIV testing, diagnosis, treatment, and patient referrals.

“Stronger surveillance systems and wider access to healthcare services invariably result in higher case detection and should not be misconstrued as evidence of worsening epidemic control.”

Speaking on the available programme data, which demonstrates sustained progress in HIV control across Lagos State, Dr. Animashaun disclosed that “In 2025, Lagos State conducted 504,800 HIV tests, through which 11,940 HIV-positive cases were identified, representing a positivity yield of 2.4 percent.

“In the first quarter of 2026, the State conducted 179,229 HIV tests, identifying 3,390 HIV-positive cases, while the positivity yield further declined to 1.9 percent.

“The declining positivity rate, despite expanded testing, is a significant epidemiological indicator that reflects improving epidemic control.

“Furthermore, as of 2025, 147,904 persons were receiving antiretroviral therapy across Lagos State, with 97 percent achieving viral suppression. This represents a major public health milestone and demonstrates the effectiveness of the State’s HIV treatment programme.

“Similarly, Lagos State continues to record significant progress in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. The Early Infant Diagnosis positivity rate has declined remarkably from 5.1 percent in 2020 to 1.5 per cent in 2025, reflecting sustained improvements in maternal and child HIV services.

“These indicators collectively demonstrate that Lagos has built one of Nigeria’s strongest HIV surveillance, prevention, treatment, and response systems.”

Dr. Animashaun stressed further that “In anticipation of emerging programme priorities, Lagos State had already commenced implementation of a comprehensive HIV Response Acceleration Plan for the period July to September 2026, focusing on expanding HIV testing, strengthening treatment linkage and retention, improving service quality, scaling up community prevention, enhancing data quality and accountability, and advancing long-term sustainability across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

“The State is currently implementing HIV prevention interventions, that is, HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) interventions, that is, oral and long-acting injectable PrEP (two-monthly injectable).

“Beyond immediate programme implementation, Lagos State is also pursuing long-term reforms aimed at ensuring sustainability through improved HIV commodity security, digital health intelligence, domestic resource mobilisation, and strengthened health system resilience.

“As part of its long-term strategy to strengthen HIV sustainability and health commodity security, the Lagos State Government has taken a bold and unprecedented step by directly procuring antiretrovirals (ARVs) to support uninterrupted HIV treatment services across the State.”

Dr. Animashaun also revealed that the first consignment of the State-procured ARV medicines is expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of August 2026, noting that the historic milestone makes Lagos State the first sub-national government in Nigeria to independently procure antiretroviral medicines for people living with HIV.

She said: “This landmark initiative demonstrates the unwavering commitment of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration to safeguarding the health of Lagos residents, reducing dependence on external donor support, and ensuring uninterrupted access to life-saving HIV treatment.

“Beyond addressing immediate treatment needs, this initiative lays the foundation for a more sustainable, resilient, and State-owned HIV response.

“It reflects Lagos State’s determination to secure long-term HIV commodity security, strengthen health system resilience, and preserve the remarkable gains achieved in HIV prevention, treatment, and care over the past two decades.

“Furthermore, the State is exploring opportunities to strengthen local health security through sustainable antiretroviral commodity production by leveraging international best practices, including lessons from Kenya’s pharmaceutical and health commodity management experience, while collaborating with global partners such as UNAIDS.

“This initiative is expected to improve supply chain resilience, reduce long-term treatment costs, and ensure uninterrupted access to life-saving HIV medicines.”

Dr. Animashaun said HIV remains preventable and manageable. She assured that “With early diagnosis and sustained treatment, people living with HIV can live long, healthy, productive, and fulfilling lives.”

She said: “It is about building a stronger health system, supporting local industry, protecting our people, and securing the future of healthcare in Lagos State.

“To every resident of Lagos, our message is simple. There is no cause for panic. Know your HIV status, access available prevention, testing, treatment, and care services, rely only on verified public health information, and reject every form of stigma and discrimination.”

Dr. Animashaun expressed profound appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership. steadfast commitment to public health and sustained investments in strengthening the State’s healthcare system.

He said under the Sanwo-Olu administration, Lagos State has continued to make significant investments in health systems strengthening, disease surveillance, digital health intelligence, healthcare workforce development, and improved service delivery, thereby enhancing the State’s capacity to respond effectively to public health priorities, including HIV/AIDS.

She also acknowledged the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide, for their continued leadership and support of the State’s HIV response.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the briefing as necessary to correct misinformation circulating in sections of the traditional and digital media regarding HIV statistics in Lagos State.

He said the government had invested heavily in healthcare infrastructure and public health programs, including HIV prevention, treatment, and care, under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akosile recalled that even after the suspension of HIV-related foreign assistance announced by the administration of Donald Trump in the United States, the Lagos State Government swiftly approved measures to ensure uninterrupted HIV services. He urged journalists to disseminate only verified information, noting that the state had consistently demonstrated strong political commitment to protecting residents during public health emergencies.

Akosile said,”Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invested greatly in the health sector of the state and the report going round lately is not favorable and incorrect, hence the need to correct the negative impressions circulating round the public.

“This is what necessitated the engagement, and it will be ideal to provide the press with accurate information in this respect.

“It is our belief that journalists after the briefing would report accordingly so as to allay the fear in members of the public, caused by the earlier news report,” he pleaded.