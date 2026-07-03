NIPSS Repels Fresh Attack, Second Attempt in One Week on Institute’s Security Perimeter

• Troops push back another terrorist attack on military base in Mairari

•FG secures 1,721 terrorism convictions, mass trial programme delivers record prosecution

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, was again the target of an armed incursion late Wednesday night, marking the second attempted breach of its security perimeter in one week.

Security personnel at the institute successfully repelled the latest attack, which occurred on July 1.

According to a statement by Head of Public Affairs at the institute, Dr. Osime Samuel, unidentified armed assailants engaged security operatives in a gun duel but were forced to retreat following a swift and coordinated response.

One of the attackers was neutralised while others escaped with injuries.

The incident followed an earlier attack on the institute, during which armed individuals attempted to force their way into the facility.

That attempt was also thwarted, but three security personnel were killed prompting an immediate review and reinforcement of security protocols around the institute.

NIPSS confirmed that despite the renewed assault, its perimeter remained uncompromised.

Participants, staff, residents, and all facilities were safe, with no disruption to academic or administrative activities.

Security agencies intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects from both incidents.

Surveillance and other proactive measures had been strengthened within and around the institute to prevent future breaches.

Reassuring the public, NIPSS emphasised that the safety of life and property remained its highest priority.

The institute commended the professionalism of the security operatives and urged the public to disregard misinformation capable of causing unnecessary anxiety.

Troops Repel Another Terrorist Attack on Military Base in Mairari

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), repelled another coordinated night attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mairari, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, inflicting heavy casualties on the insurgents and forcing them to retreat.

In a statement, Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the attack occurred on July 1 about 11:25pm when the terrorists launched an assault on the military location.

Goni said the troops of CIB XIX responded with exceptional gallantry, engaging the terrorists in a fierce gun battle that compelled them to withdraw in disarray after suffering heavy losses.

According to him, troops recovered several items abandoned by the fleeing insurgents, including AK-47 rifles, magazines loaded with ammunition, and Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, among other equipment.

Goni added that surveillance footage confirmed that the terrorists evacuated several of their dead and wounded fighters from the battlefield following the failed attack.

The military stated that the assault came barely weeks after the resettlement of the Mairari community, where more than 950 households had returned to their homes.

It described the attack as a desperate attempt by the terrorists to instil fear among residents and disrupt the ongoing resettlement process.

He said the attempt was foiled, with no civilian casualties recorded during the incident.

The military, however, disclosed that two soldiers and one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) lost their lives during the fierce exchange of fire.

It also stated that a few pieces of equipment were damaged by Rocket Propelled Grenade fire during the encounter.

The Theatre Command expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen personnel, describing them as gallant heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a related development, Goni said a reinforcement team deployed from Monguno detected and safely detonated two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along the route before engaging the fleeing terrorists.

He explained that the swift intervention further disrupted the insurgents’ withdrawal and inflicted additional casualties on them.

The successful defence of the military base, he said, highlighted the high level of operational readiness, resilience, and combat effectiveness of troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

FG Secures 1,721 Terrorism Convictions as Mass Trial Delivers Record Prosecution

The federal government secured 1,721 convictions for terrorism and related offences through its Mass Trial Programme, with more than half of the convictions recorded in 2026 alone. This marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s prosecution of terrorism cases while reinforcing its commitment to due process and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Joint Security Press Briefing by spokespersons of the security, defence and law enforcement agencies, Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, said the Mass Trial Programme had continued to strengthen the administration of criminal justice in terrorism cases through a coordinated effort involving the Office of the National Security Adviser, Federal Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, security, and law enforcement agencies, as well as international partners.

According to him, the programme, which commenced in October 2017, has successfully concluded 10 phases of mass trials, leading to 1,721 convictions for terrorism and related offences across the country.

Mijinyawa stressed that while the government had intensified efforts to prosecute terrorism suspects, it had also remained committed to the principles of fair hearing by ensuring that defendants against whom guilt could not be established beyond reasonable doubt were either discharged or acquitted.

He said the programme had demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to due process, the rule of law, and internationally recognised fair trial standards.

Providing a breakdown of the convictions, Mijinyawa explained that the first three phases of the trials, conducted between 2017 and 2018 at Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, produced 366 convictions, alongside 882 discharges, five acquittals, and 61 cases adjourned for continuation of trial.

Following the resumption of the programme in 2023, Phase Four recorded 14 convictions, while Phases Five and Six, conducted in 2024, resulted in 351 convictions, including convictions for terrorism financing, international crimes, and sexual and gender-based violence.

During the same period, he said, eight defendants were discharged, while three others were referred for medical or mental health evaluation.

Mijinyawa disclosed that Phases Seven and Eight, held in 2025, secured additional 125 convictions before the programme recorded its most remarkable achievement in 2026.

He stated that Phases Nine and Ten, conducted at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, resulted in 865 convictions, comprising 386 convictions in Phase Nine and 479 in Phase Ten. The courts also discharged 28 defendants, acquitted one person and adjourned 224 cases for continuation of trial.

According to him, the 865 convictions secured in 2026 represent more than half, or 50.3 per cent, of all terrorism-related convictions recorded since the programme began in 2017. The figure also surpassed the combined total of 856 convictions secured during the preceding nine-year period from 2017 to 2025.