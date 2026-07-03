APC Reps Candidate, Rafiu Ajakaye, Rallies Party Faithful After Securing Kwara Ticket

Sunday Ehigiator





Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite behind the party after emerging as its candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

Ajakaye made the appeal in a statement on yesterday, following his victory at the party’s primary election, thanking party leaders, stakeholders, delegates and members across the federal constituency for the support that secured his emergence as the APC flagbearer.

“I extend my profound gratitude to the leaders, stakeholders, and members of our great party (APC) across Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency and beyond for their support, which has culminated in my emergence as the flagbearer of our party for the 2027 House of Representatives election in the constituency,” he said.

The APC candidate also paid tribute to fellow aspirants who contested the primary, describing them as distinguished sons of the constituency whose contributions to the party would remain invaluable.

“I am especially grateful to my esteemed compatriots who also ran the race. All of you are clearly among the good and the great of our communities, and you will always have my respect.”

Urging party faithful to move beyond the primary contest, Ajakaye stressed the need for unity and collective action to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 general election.

“With the primaries now behind us, I humbly seek your continuous support, understanding, solidarity, and goodwill as we prepare for the 2027 general election. Together, let us work tirelessly for the victory of our great party at all levels. United in purpose, we can secure a brighter future for the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.”

He also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the APC at both the national and state levels, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq, for their leadership and commitment to the growth of the party.

“In closing, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of our party at all levels, particularly the President of the Federal Republic, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Governor of Kwara State, HE AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON.”

Ajakaye said the focus of the party should now shift from the primaries to mobilising support across the constituency, expressing confidence that a united APC would secure victory in the House of Representatives election and other contests in 2027.