Tegbe Launches Africa Mini-grid Initiative, Pledges Tough Decisions

• Aliyu: 23 new mini-grids nationwide prove FG leaving no one behind

•UN says Nigeria uniquely positioned to lead energy transition

Emmanuel Addeh and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, yesterday launched the Nigeria pilot phase of the Africa Mini-Grid Programme (AMP), pledging to take difficult decisions needed to transform the country’s electricity sector.

Speaking at the media launch of the Africa Mini-Grid Programme jointly organised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Abuja, Tegbe said his experience in the private sector had prepared him to make bold decisions in the interest of the country.

“Just like you did say, I’m not afraid. I’ve never been. In my previous life at KPMG, Anderson, I made very tough decisions that even affected the private sector across Africa. And I will do the same thing with God’s grace,” the new power minister said, while reiterating the federal government’s commitment to expanding energy access through renewable solutions.

The programme, supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has delivered 23 new mini-grids across Nigeria, providing reliable electricity to underserved communities while linking clean energy with agriculture, rural enterprise and economic development.

In his keynote address, Tegbe described the initiative as a demonstration of “the power of partnership, innovation and a shared commitment to expanding sustainable energy access across our nation.” He commended the collaboration among the REA, UNDP and GEF, saying such partnerships were helping Nigeria move closer to achieving universal electricity access.

According to him, the programme has gone beyond simply deploying electricity infrastructure by transforming communities, livelihoods and local economies.

He stressed that what impressed him most was the productive use of renewable energy to stimulate economic activities, particularly agricultural processing, saying it demonstrated the effectiveness of the initiative.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the REA, Abba Aliyu, said the successful implementation of the Africa Mini-grid programme underscored the impact of resilient partnerships in driving sustainable energy access.

According to him, the 23 newly completed mini-grids stand as evidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration is ensuring that no Nigerian community is left behind.

“Today, across Nigeria, 23 new mini-grids stand as living proof of this conviction. Thousands of lives touched and thousands of opportunities created,” he said.

Aliyu explained that the real impact of the programme could not be measured merely by the number of projects completed but by the transformation taking place in rural communities.

“The true impact of the AMP is found in the rice processor whose productivity has doubled. It is found in the farmer who now processes and stores produce locally. It is found in the woman entrepreneur whose business remains open after sunset. It is found in the young technician who has discovered a new source of livelihood within his community,” he stated.

Aliyu explained that the programme had strengthened agricultural value chains through productive-use equipment while stimulating enterprise development and improving economic resilience in rural communities.

He maintained that future electrification efforts must simultaneously address energy access, food security, climate resilience and economic development.

Also speaking, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, described Nigeria as uniquely positioned to lead Africa’s energy transition because of its abundant renewable energy resources, vibrant private sector and vast economic potential.

“For Africa, the energy transition is about far more than decarbonisation. It is about development, industrialisation, jobs, and opportunity—especially for women and young people. Nigeria is uniquely positioned to lead this transition, with abundant renewable resources, a vibrant private sector and enormous economic potential,” he stated.

Fall observed that mini-grids were not merely energy projects but development interventions capable of powering schools, health centres, farms and businesses while strengthening rural economies.

In her remarks, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, noted that the initiative represented a shift in thinking about energy, arguing that electricity should be viewed not only as physical infrastructure but as economic infrastructure capable of driving productivity, investment and job creation.

She said the 23 pilot projects had demonstrated that renewable energy could move communities beyond mere access to creating opportunities for farmers, agro-processors, healthcare providers, small businesses and young entrepreneurs.

Attafuah disclosed that Nigeria had emerged as the leading country in implementing the Africa Mini-grid programme.

She added that the country’s ongoing electricity reforms had opened fresh opportunities for states to shape their own energy futures while attracting investment into decentralised renewable energy systems.

According to her, the experience gained from the Nigerian pilot provides practical evidence that clean energy, agricultural productivity, climate action and job creation are complementary objectives that can be pursued simultaneously through strong partnerships.