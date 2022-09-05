Mamador Empowers Women with N1m Grant at August Women Meeting

Femi Solaja

Mamador, hosted yet another inspiring edition of Mamador August Women Meeting, geared towards empowering Nigerian Women. The third edition of the Mamador August Women Meeting themed, “Explore your flavour: Harnessing the potentials of the Nigerian Woman,” aimed at fostering the innate capabilities of the Nigerian Woman as an individual and collectively for growth was held on Wednesday, 31st August, 2022.

Business marketing expert, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, set the ball rolling with education to women on Leveraging online platforms to improve businesses. The gathering, which had a live audience and was also live streamed online via the brand’s social media platforms, had in attendance, women from various walks of life and ethnic backgrounds.

Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explaining the motive behind the initiative, said “Our goal with the Mamador August Women Meeting is to create a platform that will enable women from different professions and diverse backgrounds, to discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations, discover our potential, see the endless and limitless possibilities of life and inspire one another to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.”

In her closing remarks, Fatimat Lawal-Ademo, Assistant Category and Brand Manager, Mamador, thanked women for the contributions they make in the society and hopes that they are motivated to explore their flavour and find fulfillment in their chosen endeavors.