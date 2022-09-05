Fallout of Tinubu-Shettima, Adeyemi Submits Bill to Ban Same Faith Presidential Ticket

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Determined not to gloss over the controversy generated by the choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate may consider an amendment to Section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act to prevent nomination of same faith presidential and vice-presidential candidates by political parties in the future.



The APC Muslim-Muslim ticket generated massive negative reaction from the Christian faithful across the country, and even threatened to sink the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the next general election on the grounds it failed to balance the religious diversity of the country.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who presented the draft copy of the amendment bill, however, threw his weight behind the APC presidential candidate, despite a Muslim-Muslim ticket with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.



Briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, Adeyemi, who presented the bill before the Red Chamber, said the controversy the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of APC generated in the polity informed the bill to ban same faith presidential ticket after the 2023 general election.



According to him, to prevent a reoccurrence, a new sub-section is being proposed to Section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Adeyemi stated, “Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new sub-section 3, which will state thus: ‘No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate after the 2023 election’.



“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight, such as this, in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy, which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation.”



The ranking senator added that wide range consultation had been done with the leadership of the Senate and senators on the need for the amendment.

Adeyemi, however, said though apprehensions raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the same faith ticket were genuine, the broadmindedness and pedigree of Tinubu and Shettima would allay the fears. He added that the duo should be assessed based on their pedigrees and not their religious faith or even political party.



The senator further stated, “Nigerians should look at the individual candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practise. Based on my conviction, despite the same faith ticket, Tinubu and Shettima are the best for the country come 2023.



“They have demonstrated required capacities, competence, and commitment while in office as executive governors of Lagos and Borno states, respectively. Asiwaju Tinubu, in particular, demonstrated his pan-Nigerian disposition with his cabinet composition devoid of tribal or religious sentiments.

“He and Shettima are, in actual fact, Nigerian candidates that should be voted for.”



Adeyemi also criticised the emergence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for violating the zoning policy of his political party, saying it is the turn of the south to produce the next president.



Adeyemi did not spare the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying he believes in street show does not translate into votes.

According to him, “Peter Obi ought not to have left PDP that has the required structure for presidential election. Street show or one million man march being displayed by Obi supporters cannot win presidential election.”