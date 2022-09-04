Latest Headlines
07:13, 4th Sep, 2022 by editor
Tinubu: No Need to Hurl Insults at Rival Parties
- · Laments loss of 51 lives to Jigawa flood
- Gboyega Akinsanmi and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
- The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday said his campaign would not engage in an exchange of insults with other political parties.
- Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, however mourned the death of 51 people who lost their lives in the recent flooding that occurred in Jigawa State, describing it as devastating.
- He made the remarks during a meeting with the northern state lawmakers of the APC in Abuja yesterday.
- “We do not need it; we are smarter, we are brilliant, we are courageous,” Tinubu said. “We are not like them. Why do we have to worry about them? But just wait for the calendar, the day of the voting.”
- Also at the meeting, Tinubu’s running mate and former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima urged the North to rally around Tinubu ahead of the election next year.
- Shettima, currently representing Borno Central in the Senate, argued that Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
- “This is payback time,” Shettima said. Meanwhile, the state lawmakers said they have begun organising a door-to-door campaign activity for Tinubu in the region.
- In a statement by his Media Office yesterday, Tinubu said many communities across the state were affected and four local governments were badly hit by the flood caused by heavy rainfall rendering hundreds homeless and killing 51 people.
- In a letter he wrote to Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Tinubu hoped for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
- He said: “Particularly saddening is the revelation that the flood claimed 51 precious lives and destroyed valuable properties. Please accept my sympathy and condolences over this sad and unfortunate incident, and the lives lost.
- “I note with sadness that the heavy rain caused massive flooding in communities across all the local government areas of the state and badly affected are four local government areas in the state are Gwaram, Birnin-Kudu, Karnaya and Sankara Local Governments.
- “While this tragedy will certainly take its toll on us in the number of lost human lives that can never be regained and lost property that may never be fully replenished, this moment calls on us to be strong and courageous to help the victims through this dark period.”
- Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will comfort the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding, even as the government works to ameliorate the pains of this tragedy on them and on those who lost valuable property.
