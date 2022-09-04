Edo PDP Candidate Decries Removal of His Name from Party List

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





A candidate contesting a House of Assembly in Edo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Moses Uadiale yesterday decried the removal of his name from the list of candidates the party issued certificate of return last week.

Uadiale raised the alarm at a session with journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital yesterday, threatening to seek redress in court of competent jurisdiction if the party refused to reinstate him as the duly nominated candidate for the March 11, 2023 legislative election.

He noted that he was called to come to pick his nomination form from and subsequently, his certificate of return at the party state secretariat only to get there and discovered his name was missing.

Uadiale, seeking to represent Esan North East Constituency I in the House of Assembly, said he contested the party primaries conducted by the faction loyal to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on May 2 and was pronounced the winner of the contest.

Just last week, according to him, the party faction loyal to Obaseki, issued certificates of return to all those who emerged as its candidates to fly the flag of the party in state House of Assembly next year.

Uadiale said: “I was called to the state secretariat of the PDP to pick my nomination form and certificate of return as the party candidate. When I got there, I discovered my name was removed.

“My name was replaced with one Caleb Omokhegbele, who did not participate in the primaries with me. He was the one that the Chairman of Edo PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi gave the certificate of return.

“I have consulted and complained to leaders of the party, including the party state chairman. No body gave me any reason my name should be replaced with another person who did not participate in the primary election with me,” Uadiale explained.

Uadiale said further inquiries showed that the person who was used to replace him contested the primaries organised by the party faction led by the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-south), Chief Dan Orbih.

He further claimed that the removal of his name from the list of duly nominated candidate was the handiwork of a party leader, who is a son-in-law to the person used to replace him as candidate of the party.

He lamented that those who accused Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of playing godfather politics “are now the ones playing godfatherism to the detriment of persons who genuinely won primary elections and we’re declared candidates.

Against this backdrop, Uadiale said he had briefed his legal team to institute legal action to enable him retrieve his legitimate mandate to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

When contacted, the Chairman of Edo PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said the certificates of return given out did not emanate from him, but was given to him to present.

According to Aziegbemi, Edo PDP does not print certificates of return. It was giving to me and what was giving to me was what I gave out.