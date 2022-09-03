Nigeria Drifted Politically When it Adopted Presidential System over Parliamentary Government, Says Edebri

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



A former member of the Zikist Movement and Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebri, yesterday, declared that Nigeria missed its way to development and progress when it adopted the American presidential system of government, rather than parliamentary, adding that while adopting the presidential, it was not wholesome.

Edebri, who was also member of the youth wing National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC), stated this on the occasion of his 93rd birthday celebration and the unveiling of his three books ‘Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture’, ‘The Life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen’ and ‘Immortalising Our Heroes Past: Nigerian Nationalists in Focus’ at his country home in Benin City, Edo State.

He said his mentor, Chief Anthony Enahoro, when he was alive had invited him many times to ask “is this the Nigeria we fought for?” He maintained that those who fought for Nigeria independence did not fight for Nigeria for what they will gain from the system, but rather for the love of the country.

His words: “My mentor, late Chief Anthony Enahoro would invite me to his house and would ask,”is this what we fought for ?” This is part of the questions he will ask before we start any discussion. This is not the concept of the nationalists who fought for the independence of this country.

“We derailed long ago when we suddenly threw away the parliamentary system of government and embraced the American presidential system. But presidential system was embraced haphazardly, because what we are doing today is neither American presidential system, British parliamentary system, nor Russian socialist system. Some of us have been agitating for a return of the parliamentary system of government.

“If you want to adopt a country’s system of government, you adopt it wholesomely and not haphazardly. Today, our judiciary is British and we are operating an American system. What we have is people going into politics for what they are to gain. That is not how it used to be. We fought for this country so that we can be free not because we want to be senators.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Chris Ugolo, said the launching of the three books makes it 11 titles from the nonagenarian, concluding that he is still strong at 93 years.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this special event put together to mark the 93 birthday of a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, great politician, successful businessman, cultural activist and prolific writer, Chief Dr. David Edebiri. Today he is launching three of his latest books in the Benin Historical Series, making it eleven titles in all. Even at his 93rd Birthday, his creativity is still very fresh, fruitful and bustling. He has even outclassed some of us who are in the academic world

“However, due to the prevailing insecurity situation in the country he has shifted from the traditional method of book launch and thus adopted a model of individual launching from the comfort of their homes. Today’s ceremony is special in many ways, that is, marking his birthday, with his primary constituency the media having lunch with them, giving them the opportunity to interact with him on current political issues, and presenting his latest book titles,” he said.

One of the sons of Chief Edebiri, Pastor Tony Edebiri described his father as a man that every member of the family looks up to, even at the age of 93 years.

“My father is a man that everyone of us is looking up to even at the of 93 years, you can imagine that at 93 he is launching three books, I mean at 93 you will think he is old and cannot see properly and cannot even write, but here he is presenting three books which is a rare thing, I see him as a rare gem, people like him are not common. He didn’t go to any higher institution. He only attended Western Boys High School, but he has done more than those that went to the university.”

The books were presented by former Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Benson Osadolor; and Prof. Eddy Erahagbe, former Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Benin.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Chris Ugolo, said the launching of the three books makes it 11 titles from the nonagenarian, concluding that he is still strong at 93 years.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this special event put together to mark the 93 birthday of a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, great politician, successful businessman, cultural activist and prolific writer, Chief Dr. David Edebiri. Today he is launching three of his latest books in the Benin Historical Series, making it eleven titles in all. Even at his 93rd Birthday, his creativity is still very fresh, fruitful and bustling. He has even outclassed some of us who are in the academic world

“However, due to the prevailing insecurity situation in the country he has shifted from the traditional method of book launch and thus adopted a model of individual launching from the comfort of their homes. Today’s ceremony is special in many ways, that is, marking his birthday, with his primary constituency the media having lunch with them, giving them the opportunity to interact with him on current political issues, and presenting his latest book titles,” he said.

One of the sons of Chief Edebiri, Pastor Tony Edebiri described his father as a man that every member of the family looks up to, even at the age of 93 years.

“My father is a man that everyone of us is looking up to even at the of 93 years, you can imagine that at 93 he is launching three books, I mean at 93 you will think he is old and cannot see properly and cannot even write, but here he is presenting three books which is a rare thing, I see him as a rare gem, people like him are not common. He didn’t go to any higher institution. He only attended Western Boys High School, but he has done more than those that went to the university.”

The books were presented by former Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Benson Osadolor; and Prof. Eddy Erahagbe, former Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Benin.