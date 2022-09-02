World Bank, Katsina to Construct 800kms of Rural Roads

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government in collaboration with the World Bank has announced plan to construct and upgrade 800 kilometers of rural roads under the state’s Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) across the state.



The project also includes upgrading of secondary markets (agro logistics centres) and about 700 kilometers would be put under routine maintenance every year up to five years in the state.



The State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari stated this yesterday, while flagging off the construction of 24.5 kilometers Danja-Bazanga-Nahuce road with a spur from Bazanga to Kokami in Kokami village of Danja Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the 24.5 kilometers road which was also under the RAAMP project was awarded to Mothercat Nigeria Limited at the sum of N2,400,000,000:00 with a completion period of 18 months.



He warned contractors and all other stakeholders in the affected communities to ensure compliance to the terms of agreements for smooth and successful implementation of the project in the respective.



Masari added, however, that the project would improve agricultural produce value chain and address the sorrowful effects of climate change threatening the livelihood and food production of the citizenry.



He said: “Permit me to remind you of our aspiration under RAAMP, which is to have about 800 kilometers of rural roads receiving different types of intervention including upgrading, spot improvement, backlog maintenance and introduction of performance based maintenance contracting.”



He applauded to President Muhammadu Buhari for support through the Ministers of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Finance and Economic Development towards the implementation of RAAMP in the state.



In his welcome remarks, the State Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Suleiman, said the state government had made significant efforts in tackling the spate of flooding and erosion bedeviling residents of the state in order to boost food production.



Earlier, the National Coordinator of the project, Engr. Aminu Bodinga, said 952.73 kilometres of roads have been constructed and 150 river crossings built in Kaduna and Cross River states under the first phase of the project.