  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

News in Photographs: Osinbajo, US VP Harris Meet in White House

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Friday met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington D.C.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived US Wednesday to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s $140 billion Energy Transition Plan.

