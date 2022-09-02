Edo Premieres Film to Advocate Fight Against Gender-based Violence





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Government yesterday premiered a movie to enlighten members of the public on Gender-based Violence (GBV) aimed at pushing for a zero incidence of violence for every gender in the society.

The First Lady of the state, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said the movie titled: ‘We Will Not Be Silent’, was to kick off the four-day international film festival being organised by the state government in collaboration with the private sector.

Speaking at the maiden launch of the festival in Benin-city, Obaseki, who is the chairperson of the Edo State Gender-based Violence (Edo-GBV) management committee, said the motive to debut the film festival was to complement the state government’s effort in achieving a violence-free society.

She said the theme of the film festival: ‘Edo to the World’, was geared towards projecting the rich cultural heritage and history of Edo State to the international community.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to, and I am very proud to be part of this unfolding renaissance and rebirth of our heritage, and our rich history and culture that has been in coma for several decades.

“I am particularly happy today because the film that will be premiered to kick off this festival happens to be the one I am part of. It got borne out of the work we have been doing in Edo State in gender-based violence. I happen to chair the gender-based violence committee in the state. We had support from the Ford Foundation and they gave us a grant in Edo State among three other states to help us develop our capacity and mechanism to fight this menace in our country.

“We expect that the history, culture and the lives of the Edo people of past centuries till date will be exhibited to the world. Indeed, it is Edo to the world,” Obaseki said.

Also, the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Bamidele Obaitan, in his remarks, said under the Obaseki administration, Edo State is leveraging its rich culture, history and exemplary talents.

“We are really undergoing a renaissance of sorts under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki. Edo to the world is happening now. This is another first for Edo State under the leadership of Governor Obaseki. This is a first of its type in Edo State,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the film festival and a Nigerian film director, Lancelot Imasuen, expressed gratitude to the state government for taking interest in the creative sector, noting that over 1,500 films were received from 95 countries around the world.