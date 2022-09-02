  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

Atiku-Okowa Vanguard to be Launched Tomorrow

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group, Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria 2023 is set for inauguration in Abuja on September 3(tomorrow).

In a statement, National President of the group,  Mrs. Oby Nwaogu,  said 15 delegates from each state of the federation would be at the event billed to hold in Abuja at 12noon.

According to her, the inauguration of the group and launching of the 36 states and FCT Chapters with theme “Atiku-Okowa: Getting Nigeria Working Again”, would be chaired by former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim while the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is Special Father of the day and Mrs Titi Atiku Abubakar would be Mother of the day.

“Furthermore, the vice presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife Dame Edith Okowa would be Guests of Honour at the ceremony,” she said.

Nwaogu disclosed that there would be a solidarity visit to the principal, Atiku Abubakar by State directors and patrons  of the group on September 4.

