Lulu-Briggs Urges Politicians to Shun Politics of Hate





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has advised politicians from various political parties to shun activities or languages that could cause crisis or generate hatred in the minds of the people of the state.

The governorship candidate said as campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly draw nearer, Accord Party in the state has continued to preach and employ the use of decent languages in its conversation.

Reacting on the recent injunction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to political parties and candidates against the use of abusive, intemperate and slanderous innuendoes in political campaigns, Lulu-Briggs said political parties should embrace issue-based campaigns and not engage in hate speech.

The AP gubernatorial candidate, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, River State, stressed that the current temperament in the political space was destroying the camaraderie that once existed in politics, noting that political parties should shun campaigns of calumny and hate in line with Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The business mogul said: “I have always spoken about the level of hate in our politics. The camaraderie we use to enjoy in our politics is all gone, especially here in Rivers State, that two brothers from the same family cannot sit together in a meeting if they are in different political parties.

“We are quite happy that INEC has listened to what we have been saying that we do not need to continue with that exercise; we need to practice politics without bitterness which is what we have been preaching in the Accord Party.”

On his recent endorsement by an Arewa group in Rivers State and the South-south chiefs and opinion leaders, Dumo said his disposition, potential and antecedents have distinguished him from the other candidates.

He said: “We need someone who is prepared. I am not about those persons who do not have a record that they can judge them, I have tremendous record of which I can be judged, and based on that, they took their decision.

“The endorsement shows that there is a lot of expectation, because to whom much is given, much is expected.”