Steer Clear of  National Secretariat, Nasarawa Civil Servants Tell Expelled President

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Nasarawa State branch of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) yesterday advised the expelled President of the association, Bola-Audu Innocent, to steer clear of the national secretariat of the ASCSN in Lagos and Abuja.

The state branch, therefore, frowned at an alleged ‘gangster-like’ invasion of the national secretariat of the association in Lagos by the expelled president in company of some retired staff and suspected hoodlums on August 22, 2022.

The state branch of the association gave Bola-Audu the advice in a statement made available to journalists in Lafia by the branch Chairman; chapter Chairman and state Secretary, Haruna Ewa, Andrew Magaji and David Polang respectively, adding that the expelled president should steer clear of all the 36 state offices of the union in the country.

The statement read in parts: “The association in Nasarawa State recall that Bola-Audu Innocent, who is facing charges and prosecution by the authorities of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) over his involvement in cases around human trafficking, consequent upon which he was suspended by the union and subsequently expelled, instead of exhausting the court process he initiated on the matter of his suspension, has resorted to thuggery and extra-judicial means to return to power.

“The Nasarawa State branch and chapter of the ASCSN, therefore, urged the police, to as a matter of urgency be on notice that should anything happen to any officer and staff in Lagos, Abuja or at any of the 36 state offices of the union, Innocent should be held responsible.”

The statement concluded that the leadership and members of the association in Nasarawa State passed a vote of confidence on the National President and Secretary-General of the association, Alade Bashir Lawal and Tommy Etim Okon respectively