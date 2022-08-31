Former IFAD President Becomes Agrorite Board Chairman



Agrorite, a leading agro commodity exporter in Nigeria has appointed Dr. Kanayo Felix Nwanze, a former president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) as its board chairman.



A statement by the company said Agrorite is improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers by utilizing data-driven technology to ensure fair trade of agro commodities and has onboarded over 150,000 Smallholder farmers, giving them access to finance, smart advisory services, and profitable market linkages.



The statement further explained that Nwanze was the 5th President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) from 2009 to 2017, and a one-time Director-General at the Africa Rice Centre of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR).



The statement hinted that Nwanze is now the FAO Special Goodwill Ambassador on Zero Hunger for the Africa Region, “he serves on the boards of AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) and the CGIAR System Management Board.”

Commenting on the appointment, Nwanze said: “I am very pleased to take on this role to join Agrorite in the pursuit of providing scalable solutions to reduce hunger in rural communities as a strategy for economic development. Agrorite will be dealing with the needs of its clients, people, and farmers in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all Agrorite’s stakeholders for many years to come.”



The statement remarked Nwanze who currently is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Facility for Youth Development (FAYODE), has amassed over four decades of professional experience, particularly with the Agricultural and social impact space, and played a vital role in the introduction and promotion of New Rice for Africa.

Speaking on this development, the Chief Executive Officer, Agrorite, Toyosi Ayodele, stated: “Nwanze’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in various agricultural sections makes him an ideal person for this role. I have high hopes that under your leadership, we will take Agrorite’s visions and goals to greater heights. This stride will propel and drive Agrorite’s vision of mitigating hunger and poverty in rural environments, particularly beginning with the smallholder farmers of Africa.”